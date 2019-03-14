× Wind Advisory for central Indiana this evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Wind Advisory continues for central Indiana until 11pm. Winds will gust up to 50 miles per hour through the evening and will gust up to 30 miles per hour overnight. A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes brought severe weather to central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Dozens of Tornado Warnings were issued and there was some damage over south central Indiana.

After two days with highs in the 70s a change in our weather patter will take hold. Colder air will spill into the state overnight and temperatures will during the day Friday. We’ll have a mix of rain and snow showers in the colder air.

Sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday. We’ll have a few flurries Sunday morning but highs will warm into the 50s for St. Patrick’s Day.

