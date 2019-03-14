17-year-old suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old man

Posted 5:18 pm, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, March 14, 2019

Photo from the scene of the shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a teenager is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting Monday on the near north side.

The suspect, 17, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the death of Rami Marsh, 19. At this time CBS4 is not naming the suspect as no formal charges have been filed.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with injuries which weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators later determined the second male was allegedly involved in Marsh’s death. He was arrested but is still being held at the hospital for treatment. He’ll later be taken to jail.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine what charges to file.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.