× 17-year-old suspect arrested in murder of 19-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a teenager is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting Monday on the near north side.

The suspect, 17, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the death of Rami Marsh, 19. At this time CBS4 is not naming the suspect as no formal charges have been filed.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with injuries which weren’t life-threatening.

Investigators later determined the second male was allegedly involved in Marsh’s death. He was arrested but is still being held at the hospital for treatment. He’ll later be taken to jail.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine what charges to file.