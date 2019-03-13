UPDATE: 4-year-old dropped off at church after 2 men stole car with child inside

Posted 10:05 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, March 13, 2019

Photo from scene on March 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for two men who stole a car with a child inside from an east side Family Dollar parking lot.

The theft occurred just before 10 a.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot located at 5285 E 38th Street.

Two men stole a 2008 black Dodge Avenger, and a 4-year-old child was inside of the car. Police say the men quickly dropped off the child at a nearby church before taking off again.

Police are still searching for the car. The right front tire is a donut/spare tire.

If you see it, call police immediately.

