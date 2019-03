SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a driver whose truck struck a gas station fuel pump.

On Wednesday at 1:12 a.m., police say a white male in a white box truck caused significant damage when he hit a fuel pump at the Speedyway gas station located at 5259 West 10th street.

If you can identify the truck or driver, please call Detective Matt Dahlke at (317)246-5357.

The Speedyway Police Department posted this Tweet regarding the incident.