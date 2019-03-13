Rainy morning but beautiful afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking rain pushing into Indianapolis this morning. We'll all get in on some light rain for the morning rush. Wednesday morning's showers will be light to moderate and are not expected to present a severe threat.

In fact, by lunchtime the rain is out of Central Indiana and leaves us with warm air! Highs Wednesday will be the warmest we've had in months! Kids will want to be outside all afternoon. Enjoy! Our map is lit up in all sorts of colors this morning. The western half of our country is noticeably bright while the east coast gets a break. The orange color is a Blizzard Warning in the Dakotas, Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Some of those spots could get more than a foot of snow making travel difficult or impossible. Central Texas is dealing with severe storms this morning. THe same system bringing all of that mess to our west will slide our direction and bring a threat for strong to severe storms on Thursday. The main concern will be wind gusts of 60+ mph. The main window for strong to severe storms will be between 2-6pm Thursday. Stay weather aware at that time. This is cause for concern for kids coming home from school.

Heavy downpours could bring some one inch rain totals although I do not expect that to be widespread. Temperatures are soaring Wednesday and Thursday but expect to feel much colder by Friday. Highs only in the 40s last through St. Pat's weekend.