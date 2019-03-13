Police ask public’s help identifying alleged jewelry thief in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected jewelry thief.

Police say they received a theft report Saturday from Mason Jewelry on 1822 E. Main Street in Plainfield.

The report claimed that at 3:09 p.m. and 3:16 p.m. March 6, two high-value rings were stolen from the store’s display case. The two rings are said to have a combine value of roughly $9,000.

When reviewing surveillance video, police say the store owner saw an unidentified black male, wearing a black cap and flannel, reach over the counter and take a ring on two separate occasions, within minutes. Store employees were preoccupied while this was happening.

After taking the rings, the suspect left the store, where a second unknown black male was waiting. Both men left the area in an unknown direction.

If you can identify the suspect or have information regarding this incident, please call Detective Lt. Brian Fowler at (317)754-5319, or Crime Stoppers at (317)-262-8477

