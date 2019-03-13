× Mumps outbreak reported at Indiana University after 3 confirmed cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University in Bloomington says another student has been diagnosed with mumps—marking the third case at the school this year. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, three or more cases is considered an outbreak.

According to IU officials, the first two students diagnosed with mumps are roommates living in off-campus housing. The third person also lives off campus. It’s unclear if that person had contact with the first two people.

State code requires IU students to be vaccinated for mumps.

There are concerns over more and more cases of mumps showing up on college campuses. The CDC says 58 cases of mumps were reported within the last month, and most of the cases were at universities because of how crowded classes are. The CDC says the reason we’re likely seeing more cases lately is because of “waning immunizations.”

Indiana is now among the top 10 infected states so far this year with these three reported cases.

Eight cases were reported in nearby Illinois.

Temple University in Pennsylvania says they’ve had 23 mumps cases so far this year.

Administrators sent a warning to students, telling them not to share food, drink or utensils and to wash their hands often and avoid contact with others if they have symptoms.

Those symptoms include swollen glands, fever, headache, muscle aches and loss of appetite.

To take this a step further, homeland security says they have at least 2,200 people quarantined because a mumps outbreak at immigration centers in the United States.

Doctors say if you were born between 1950 and 1960, it may be time for you to get revaccinated, especially with all of this going on, so check with your doctor.