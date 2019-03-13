Full House episode eerily similar to real life scandal for Lori Loughlin

First an awkward interview with William H. Macy resurfaced after his wife, actress Felicity Huffman, was indicted in a major college-admissions scandal. Now an episode of Full House has emerged that’s sure to prove cringeworthy to actress Lori Loughlin, also indicted Tuesday.

The Week reports that in early 1993, “Be True to Your Preschool” originally aired, and its plot is “eerily similar” to the real-life storyline in which Loughlin is now entangled.

In the episode, Becky Katsopolis (aka “Aunt Becky,” played by Loughlin) is mortified to find out that her husband, Jesse (John Stamos), has lied on their toddler twins’ applications to a coveted preschool.

Jesse “embellishes” both the twins’ and his own credentials, a scam that’s undone when Becky admits the scheme to the preschool’s admissions officer. “I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what, maybe the fast track isn’t it,” Becky admonishes Jesse, per People.

In real life, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters recruited to the University of Southern California crew team (even though they’re not on crew) to help them get into the college. (Read more Lori Loughlin stories.)

