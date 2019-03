× Danville’s chief of police resigns

DANVILLE, Ind. – The chief of the Danville Police Department has resigned from his position.

The department confirmed to CBS4 on Wednesday that Chief Wendell Ray Raney has stepped down.

Raney served as the town’s chief of police since being sworn in in July of 2016.

Assistant Chief of Police Jim Hilton will serve as the department’s chief for the time being.

The department has not provided a reason for Raney’s resignation.