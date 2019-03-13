Colts re-sign cornerback Pierre Desir to contract extension

Posted 1:56 pm, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, March 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Another valuable component to the Indianapolis Colts’ future plans is staying put.

The team has agreed to a contract extension with Pierre Desir, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The veteran cornerback was poised to become an unrestricted free agent at 4 o’clock Wednesday.

Terms of the extension were not immediately available. However, Desir had the past two days to test his value on the open market before agreeing to remain with the Colts.

He has appeared in 25 games with 18 starts the last two seasons, and emerged as a top-tier cornerback in 2018.

The Colts previously re-signed placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski and defensive lineman Margus Hunt to extensions.

