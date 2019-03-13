Colts re-sign Chris Milton to 1-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: Chris Thompson #14 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Chris Milton #28 of the Indianapolis Colts after a reception during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason work has included retaining cornerback Chris Milton.

The team signed Milton, a restricted free agent, to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. The financial terms were posted by overthecap.com. As a restricted free agent, Milton would have cost $2.025 million at the lowest tender level.

Milton joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has appeared in 35 games with one start. He’s emerged as a core special teams contributor.

He’s the latest player to be re-signed by general manager Chris Ballard. Previously re-signed have been placekicker Adam Vinatieri, guard Mark Glowinski, tight end Ross Travis, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, wide receiver Chester Rogers, center Evan Boehm, safety Matthias Farley, wideout Marcus Johnson and longsnapper Luke Rhodes.

On the veteran free-agent market, the Colts have agreed to terms with Carolina Panthers wideout Devin Funchess on a one-year, $10 million contract that includes a possible $3 million through incentives.

