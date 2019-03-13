Car with 4-year-old child inside stolen from east side parking lot

Posted 10:05 am, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, March 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A car with a child inside was stolen from a Dollar General on the east side of Indianapolis.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of the Dollar General located at 5285 E 38th Street.

The car stolen is a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger. The right front tire is a donut/spare tire.

Police tell us witnesses say the car was taken by two black men.

A 4-year-old child was in the car when it was stolen.

If you see the car, call 911 immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.