Wind Advisory across central Indiana for Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis reached a high of 70 degrees Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the Great Plains to the Great Lakes and bring a change to our weather pattern. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour overnight and scattered showers are likely after 2am.

Showers are likely for the Thursday morning rush hour and we’ll see several dry hours from mid-morning through early afternoon. We’ll see one more spring-like day with highs again near 70 degrees.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for peak winds gusts 45 to 55 miles per hour. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms in the afternoon, mainly over the eastern half of the state. A half-inch to an inch of rain is likely through Thursday evening. Large hail is likely and we will have the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Our brief taste of Spring will end Friday. A cold front will move across the state and as temperatures fall Friday afternoon, rain will change to flurries.

Sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and in the 50s for St. Patrick’s Day.

