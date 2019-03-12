Oladipo back on his feet following surgery to correct season-ending injury

Posted 4:32 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, March 12, 2019

MIAMI, Fla. – Victor Oladipo is back up and moving following his season-ending knee injury.

NBA TV posted a video of the Pacers star on a basketball court with the caption “Comeback SZN is upon us 🙌 @VicOladipo takes his first steps since his season ending knee injury! #TrulyUnbreakable”

Oladipo posted the same video on his Instagram page with the caption, “II Corinthians 12:9-11 PROGRESS 🙌🏿🙏🏿”

It seems the shooting guard is on a speedy road to recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured quad tendon. Just a few weeks ago, he posted a video of himself shooting from a training table in Miami.

The two-time All-Star is expected to make a full recovery, but will miss the rest of the season.

