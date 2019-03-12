× Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among college coaches, CEOs indicted in college admissions bribery case

BOSTON, Mass. — Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among 50 people charged in a large-scale college admissions cheating plot, ABC7 reports.

Federal authorities also charged current and former college coaches, administrators of college entrance exam, CEOs, and others in federal court.

Those charged in the case allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into college.

ABC7 reports the alleged scam centered on a California man who ran a business helping students get into the college of their dreams.

The documents obtained by ABC7 allege Loughlin and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Also, federal authorities allege Huffman and her husband “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

The charging documents were unsealed in federal court in Boston and are more than 200 pages long.