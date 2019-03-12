× Indianapolis man arrested on murder, neglect charges in death of toddler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested an Indianapolis man on murder and neglect charges after the death of a 17-month-old child.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IFD and IEMS crews were leaving a home in the 7400 block of Rockleigh Avenue after being dispatched there for an adult male with chest pains on March 8.

Terrence Porter, 24, ran out of the house saying his baby wasn’t breathing. Medics found the 17-month-old child unresponsive inside.

The child was taken to Clarion Hospital West in Avon before being transferred to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition.

The child died on March 9. Police determined the toddler died from “injuries sustained while in the care of Terrence Porter,” police said.

Porter was arrested on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, and battery. His arrest came after police interviewed witnesses and received the report from the Marion County Coroner’s Office concerning the child’s cause and manner of death.