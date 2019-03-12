× IMPD: Man fled from police, barricaded himself inside home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is barricaded inside an Indianapolis home on 17th Street, and SWAT is working to get him to peacefully surrender.

The incident started when police spotted a car with mismatched license plates. Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he led them on a chase to a neighborhood in the 4700 block of East 17th Street near Emerson Avenue.

The driver exited the car and ran into a house. There were five other people inside of the home, and they all safely exited. It’s unclear what the driver’s connection is to those people.

The man is still barricaded inside the house, and SWAT is trying to make contact with him.

Police say the man has a warrant out for his arrest, but it’s unclear what the warrant is for.

We will update this story when more information is made available.