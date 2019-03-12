× Head-on crash in Wayne County kills 63-year-old man, injures 2 others

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash in Wayne County on Tuesday.

Officers with the county’s sheriff’s office were called to the scene in the 3800 block of West US 40 shortly before 2 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows 63-year-old Kevin Morris of Richmond was traveling eastbound in a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line into the path of oncoming traffic.

The sheriff’s office says Richmond’s vehicle collided with a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 27-year-old Amber Whitt, who suffered a fractured leg, internal injuries and a possible neck injury.

Two children were also in the van, an 8-year-old who suffered a possible broken jaw and a 10-year-old who had no apparent injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been determined. The crash remains under investigation.