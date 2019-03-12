× Fire in debris-filled house claims life of 62-year-old resident

INDIANAPOLIS — A 62-year-old man was killed in an early morning fire at his longtime residence early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of S. Illinois St. shortly after midnight on a report of a residence fire with someone possibly trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence and heavy fire in the basement.

An initial search of the structure did not find anyone inside, but during a subsequent check of the scene, firefighters discovered the body of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three cats are unaccounted for at last report.

The search effort was seriously hampered by what investigators say was a significant amount of debris inside the house–as much as three feet high in some places. Initial entry to conduct a search was delayed at least 10 minutes because of the debris, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Investigators are unsure of the cause or origin of the fire. This is the fourth fire fatality this year in Indianapolis.