Fire in debris-filled house claims life of 62-year-old resident

Posted 3:39 am, March 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — A 62-year-old man was killed in an early morning fire at his longtime residence early Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 2800 block of S. Illinois St. shortly after midnight on a report of a residence fire with someone possibly trapped inside. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the residence and heavy fire in the basement.

An initial search of the structure did not find anyone inside, but during a subsequent check of the scene, firefighters discovered the body of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three cats are unaccounted for at last report.

The search effort was seriously hampered by what investigators say was a significant amount of debris inside the house–as much as three feet high in some places. Initial entry to conduct a search was delayed at least 10 minutes because of the debris, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Investigators are unsure of the cause or origin of the fire. This is the fourth fire fatality this year in Indianapolis.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.