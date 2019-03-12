Colts’ Robert Mathis pleads guilty in OWI case, ordered to stay away from alcohol for a year

Posted 12:21 pm, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, March 12, 2019

Robert Mathis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Robert Mathis is required to avoid alcohol as he serves his sentence for OWI on probation.

Mathis, currently a pass rush consultant for the franchise, was arrested in Carmel on Oct. 24, 2017 on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Police stopped Mathis near Bishop Circle and Windemere Blvd. after they say he was going the wrong way down a one-way street and failed to signal a turn.

The officer who stopped Mathis noted his speech was slow and thick. Mathis told the officer he’d had a shot of Cognac and had taken a sleeping aid. He later told another officer he’d had two shots of Crown Royal with the sleeping aid.

Mathis’ blood alcohol content tested at .052, which is below the state’s legal limit of .08. Under Indiana law, officers can arrest someone with a lower blood-alcohol level if they believe the driver is too impaired to drive.

On Tuesday, Mathis took a plea deal. He was sentenced to a year of probation and 60 days in jail. He had two days of jail credit and the remainder of the sentence was suspended, meaning he won’t serve additional jail time if he abides by the rules of his year-long probation.

Those rules include not consuming or possessing alcohol. He’s also banned from bars, which in this case includes any place that serves alcohol where a minor would not be allowed.

