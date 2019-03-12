Another pleasant day before rain returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow! Wasn't Monday just lovely? We hit 49° and with all that sunshine, you just couldn't beat that weather. Tuesday looks just as nice plus a couple of bonus degrees. Seasonable high temp is 50 and today we'll hit 51. We'll hold on to sunshine (and upper level clouds) all morning with more clouds building in the mid levels Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next weather maker.

Lovely weather courtesy of high pressure centered just over us. As this slides east today we'll allow in some clouds but no rain until Wednesday.

Rain will slide in in our western towns as early as 4 a.m. with rain reaching Indianapolis between 5-7 a.m. Wednesday. A wet commute could mean extra slow downs.



You're seeing that right: high of 61 on Tuesday. Morning time wind will just be 10-15 mph but will get windier by the afternoon. Lots of wind expected Thursday and Friday.

Rain expected Wednesday, Thursday and a little more possible Friday. All in all we should get another half inch-plus of rain this week.

Highs will soar into the 60s by Thursday but tumble back below average by Friday and into the weekend.