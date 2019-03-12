Another pleasant day before rain returns

Posted 6:21 am, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, March 12, 2019

Wow! Wasn't Monday just lovely?  We hit 49° and with all that sunshine, you just couldn't beat that weather.  Tuesday looks just as nice plus a couple of bonus degrees.  Seasonable high temp is 50 and today we'll hit 51.  We'll hold on to sunshine (and upper level clouds) all morning with more clouds building in the mid levels Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next weather maker.

Lovely weather courtesy of high pressure centered just over us.  As this slides east today we'll allow in some clouds but no rain until Wednesday.

Rain will slide in in our western towns as early as 4 a.m. with rain reaching Indianapolis between 5-7 a.m. Wednesday.  A wet commute could mean extra slow downs.


You're seeing that right: high of 61 on Tuesday.  Morning time wind will just be 10-15 mph but will get windier by the afternoon.  Lots of wind expected Thursday and Friday.

Rain expected Wednesday, Thursday and a little more possible Friday.  All in all we should get another half inch-plus of rain this week.

Highs will soar into the 60s by Thursday but tumble back below average by Friday and into the weekend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.