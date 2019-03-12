× 48 hours of mild weather for central Indiana

Central Indiana will have mild weather for the next 48 hours. A warm front will move across the state overnight and bring scattered showers through Wednesday morning. Much warmer air will settle in and we’ll have a cloudy Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

We’ll find it even warmer on Thursday and with highs near 70. For most locations Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far. We will have winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour and another chance for rain will come late in the day. Isolated t-storms will be possible through Thursday evening.

Our brief taste of Spring will end Friday. As temperatures fall Friday afternoon, rain will change to flurries.

Sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and in the 50s for St. Patrick’s Day.

So far this has been a mild month.

We have two, wet days so far this month.

Up to an inch of rain is likely Thursday.

