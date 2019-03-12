× 2 men murdered hours apart raises frustration among community leaders in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two men are dead following a pair of shootings in Indianapolis.

The crimes took place just five hours apart on different sides of town, but community leaders say they’re frustrated following their deaths.

Inside a home on a dead-end street, an apparent argument just after midnight ended with a 45-year-old man shot to death.

“It hasn’t hit me just yet you know,” said George Bacon. “It was just senseless you know.”

George says he and his longtime friend, Regas Ringo, whose family lives mostly in Mississippi, worked together as local concert promoters focused on making the streets safer.

“We let the youth do whatever they had talent for, be it poetry or singing,” said Bacon. “He just believed in having the youth building a foundation for themselves so they wouldn’t be out here getting in trouble.”

Unfortunately, five hours before Ringo’s death, another shooting near 36th and Illinois claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

According to court records, that victim Rami Marsh had three active warrants for his arrest stemming from theft and gun related crimes.

“You know it just kind of frustrates you. It’s like we have this revolving door,” said Rev. Charles Harrison with Indianapolis 10 Point Coalition.

Reverend Harrison believes Monday night’s killing illustrates a problem with Marion County’s legal system.

“We’re doing all we can yet it seems like the judicial system is not helping. The judges are letting them back out and it’s frustrating to people,” said Harrison.

The last murder involving a victim under the age of 24 in Crown Hill took place in November 2015, when a shootout at burger king claimed the life of 21-year-old Anthony Dean.

While Dean’s killers were caught, Harrison says neighbors are sometimes too scared to talk to police, making it harder to bring every killer to justice.

“We shouldn’t have that in any neighborhood where people are afraid to talk because they know it’s a revolving door and people will get right back out and they might be the next victim,” said Harrison.

Anyone with information on either case can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.