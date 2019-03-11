× This marks the last day you can use a gift card at Payless stores

If you have a gift card to Payless ShoeSource, you’d better use it right now.

The retailer will stop honoring gift cards on Tuesday, March 12, meaning Monday, March 11 is the last day they’re still good.

The Kansas-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and began liquidation sales. It stopped honoring store coupons and rewards.

Payless was in business for more than 60 years, but financial pressure prompted the chain to close its U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada stores and shut down its website. The chain had previously filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2017, when it decided to close nearly 400 stores.

Stores across North America remain open for now. The company expected liquidation sales to last through the end of the month, with “most continuing through the end of May,” according to the company’s website. All North American stores will be closed by the end of May, the company said.

March 1 marked the last day for returns and exchanges on merchandise bought before liquidation sales started. The online store closed Feb. 15, although some merchandise was still available on Amazon.com.

Payless stores in Latin America and international franchise stores will “continue to operate business as usually in every respect,” the company said, adding that it expected “continued profitable growth” in the Latin American and international markets.