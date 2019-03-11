Semi attempting to avoid car making U-turn crashes through interstate guardrail

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A semi truck crashed through a guardrail Monday morning after the driver tried to avoid a car attempting to make an illegal U-turn on I-65 south near the Franklin exit.

The semi swerved to avoid the car as it tried to make the U-turn, crashed through the guardrail in the median and then struck a pair of cars heading northbound. It happened before 6:30 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident, although one of the vehicles involved was totaled.

Parts of the interstate were blocked for about two hours during cleanup and investigation but reopened later in the morning.