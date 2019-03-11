× REO Speedwagon coming to Indy for June concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – REO Speedwagon is set rock Indianapolis in June.

The group will perform at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on Tuesday, June 11 with special guest Sister Hazel.

REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Members include Kevin Cronin (lead vocalist), Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums).

Cronin has fronted the band since 1972. The band’s 1980 Hi Fidelity spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award after surpassing U.S. sales of 10 million units.

The band’s hits include “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Keep on Loving You,” “Take it on the Run, “In Your Letter,” “Time for Me to Fly” and “Roll with the Changes.”

Performing Songwriter Magazine named Sister Hazel “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years.” Their hit “All of You” topped the adult alternative charges in 1997 and propelled their album to platinum status.

Tickets for the June 11 show go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets and the Old National Centre Box Office.