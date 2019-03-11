× Quiet and seasonal start to the week

Higher pressure will provide central Indiana with dry weather to start the week! You should be in good shape heading into work and home this Monday. There is going to be more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours with highs rising into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures today will not be too far off from the average high of 50 degrees.

The clearing sky overnight will help temperatures drop into the mid to upper 20s overnight. We will also open up our Tuesday with sunshine with highs closer to the 50 degree mark! You will notice more cloud cover during the evening hours as our next storm system approaches the state. Rain showers move into central Indiana by Wednesday morning.

Highs will surge into the 60s and potentially near 70 degrees by midweek! Thursday will likely mark the warmest day of 2019 to date. The spring-like weather is going to be short-lived because a cold front will result in colder weather as we head into the weekend. A light wintry mix is possible on Friday with the falling temperatures. The weekend outlook is quiet and cool with highs in the lower to mid-40s.