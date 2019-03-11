Police: Shoplifting suspect drank 6-pack of beer inside Target dressing room

LATHROP, Calif. — A suspected shoplifter reportedly drank an entire six-pack of beer inside a Target dressing room, police said.

Officers said a woman took her cart – and a six-pack of Stella Artois – into a dressing room and stayed there for over an hour Saturday afternoon.

After finishing the beers, the woman left the store with about $200 in merchandise without paying, police said.

The woman was later identified as Elysia Johnson. She was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of shoplifting and for three other warrants.