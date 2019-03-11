× Police: Dead dogs found in Jennings County were shot, beaten

VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say about a dozen dead dogs found dumped in a wooded area of southern Indiana were shot or beaten to death.

Investigators believe the dogs were likely dumped from a vehicle last month. They determined that most were shot with an air rifle and two puppies were fatally beaten.

Jennings County Animal Control officials met with sheriff’s department detectives last week about the dogs, which were found near a roadway by a motorist driving in the county on Feb. 28. Investigators say they were told the dead dogs weren’t there the previous day. They included mature dogs and puppies.

One of the puppies was found hanging from a tree and investigators says that’s because it was likely tossed into the woods. Tips are being sought from the public.