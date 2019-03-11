Left lane of NB I-65 closed near SR 44 just south of Franklin after crash

Photos show scary moment when diver is nearly swallowed by massive whale

Posted 8:04 am, March 11, 2019, by

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa – Real life “Jonah and the Whale?” A diver in South Africa is alive after a whale almost swallowed him, Barcroft TV reports.

Rainer Schimpf, 51, was snorkeling off the coast of Port Elizabeth. He says he was in the water for just a few minutes when a whale appeared.

He was there to record a sardine run, which is when marine animals gather fish into bait balls.

“The next moment it got dark, and I felt pressure on my hip. And once I felt pressure, instantly I knew a whale had grabbed me,” Schimpf told Barcroft TV.

Schimpf says he realized he was too big for the whale to swallow him, and he knew he would eventually be let go.

The whale that almost ate Schimpf was a Bryde’s Whale, which can grow up to 55 feet long and weigh up to 30 tons.

“Whales are no man-eaters – so this was really an accident, they are gentle giants,” Schimpf said.

Schimpf said he feels “privileged” to have experienced something so rare, but he hopes it doesn’t happen again. “I don’t think I had a ‘whale’ of a time.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.