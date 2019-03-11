× Lebanon names new police chief

LEBANON, Ind.– A new police chief has been appointed in Lebanon following the removal of Tyson Warmoth on Friday.

Chad Morgan is now the chief of police after being appointed by Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry. Morgan is a 27-year veteran with the department and has been with them since 1994.

“I love the Lebanon Police Department and I love this community,” said Chief Morgan. “I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead this department, and I am excited to begin this new journey.”

In 2018, Chief Morgan earned the Medal of Bravery, and was named Officer of the Year for his actions on March 2, 2018 during the incident that claimed the life of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

“I am extremely pleased that an officer as highly respected as Chad Morgan has accepted the role of Police Chief,” said Mayor Gentry. “Chad is someone who has been dedicated to the department, carrying himself with the utmost dignity for nearly three decades. I am confident Chief Morgan will do a great job leading the department and will serve our city honorably.”

Former chief Warmoth was demoted last week following a Facebook comment from February of 2017, which was recently made public.

“In February of 2017, I made a crude, and offensive comment in jest while bantering with my adult son on his personal Facebook page. This comment was inappropriate and immature. This post recently came to the public’s attention after a private citizen had taken a screenshot and posted it on their personal Facebook page. I will not defend the statement as there is no defense for it. I take full responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Gentry cited “tensions” between the Lebanon Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and an issue regarding a former Lebanon PD employee, as potential motive for the comment being made public.

Warmoth was suspended for three days and will return to the force with his last merit rank of Captain.