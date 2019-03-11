Indy family reaches settlement with duck boat company after losing 9 relatives in tragedy

Posted 7:18 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28PM, March 11, 2019

The Coleman family (Photo courtesy of family)

BRANSON, Mo. – The Indianapolis family that lost nine relatives in last year’s duck boat tragedy has reached a settlement with the operator of the Ride the Ducks business in Branson, Missouri.

Relatives filed the lawsuit against Ripley Entertainment on behalf of Ervin and Horace Coleman, who were among the 17 killed when the boat sank in July.

Following a mediation session in January, lawyers for the Coleman family filed a notice of settlement with the duck boat company on March 7.

Ernesto Sigmon, a Dallas attorney representing the Colemans, told the Kansas City Star that he couldn’t discuss the settlement, because “the actual terms of it are under seal.”

This is the second settlement arising from the tragedy. The daughters of two other victims also reached confidential settlements with Ripley Entertainment in November, according the Kansas City Star.

Several other lawsuits are still pending in federal and state courts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.