× IFD engine struck head-on, 5 injured including 4 firefighters

INDIANAPOLIS — The driver of a car that struck an Indianapolis Fire Department engine on an emergency run was seriously injured late Sunday. Four firefighters also were injured in the crash, but not seriously, according to investigators.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the IFD firetruck was headed westbound on E. 38th St., when a silver sedan crossed the center line near N. Butler Ave., striking the fire engine head-on, investigators said. The sedan driver was transported by medics to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. The four injured firefighters were taken to Methodist Hospital to be checked for minor scrapes and bruises resulting from the accident.

Investigators say the firetruck was using its siren and flashing lights while responding to a medical run at the time of the accident. The force of the crash created a debris field about two football fields in length along E. 38th St. Damage to the firetruck was significant and it likely is a total loss, according to IFD. Loss of the engine should not impact fire department coverage in the area, according to a department spokesperson.