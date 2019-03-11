× Funeral arrangements announced for 3-month-old Emma McAfee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a three-month-old baby who died last week.

A memorial service for Emma McAfee is scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St. There will be a gathering at 3 p.m. before the service. Flanner Buchanan is handling the arrangements.

Emma Eileen McAfee was born on Dec. 3, 2018, in Greenfield to John and Rachel McAfee. She died on March 5, 2019 after she and her mother were reported missing.

“She leaves behind her parents, her brother, and her grandparents who cherish the short time Emma was with them,” according to the announcement from the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church 52, 8220 Brookville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46239.