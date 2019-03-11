× Feeling like Spring this week

March is our fastest warming and 5th wettest month. We go from an average high and low of 45 and 28 degrees to an average high of 58 and 38 degrees. We average 3.56″ of rain and 2.6″ of snow. So far this month has been cooler than normal with only two days where the high temperature has been above average.

Get ready for a week of Spring-like temperatures. The warmest day of the year will come Thursday with highs in the 70s. We’ll also have several chances for rain and even a few flurries before the week is over.

We gain 1 hour and 44 minutes of daylight in March.

Rain and snow are common in March.

Highs will be near 50 degrees Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday.

Rain will re-develop Friday.

Heavy rain is likely this week.

We will cold enough for flurries Saturday.