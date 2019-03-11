× Drivers can expect more traffic pattern changes on College Avenue due to Red Line construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers can expect more traffic pattern changes on College Avenue as IndyGo Red Line crews move to another section.

Starting today, Red Line work will begin from 38th Street to 50th Street. IndyGo is asking drivers to heed all signs, flaggers and cones.

The busy stretch will soon look much like the area just north at 52nd Street to 66th Street.

Most of the construction is taking place on the outside lanes, but soon traffic in some areas will be diverted around the middle.

At Broad Ripple Avenue and just south of 52nd Street, construction will start next week on the center stations. It will look similar to the traffic pattern on Meridian where stations are currently going up.

The construction is on an accelerated plan after being months behind, and it’s expected to open this summer.

Some Broad Ripple residents are unhappy with the changes. They say they’re not opposed to the Red Line, but they are concerned about what the dedicated bus lane will do to traffic outside of College Avenue.

The group plans to hold a rally on Tuesday. They are calling for the dedicated lane to be taken out of the plan. They believe that if the bus traveled in mixed traffic, more than one lane could remain open to commuters.