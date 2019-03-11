× Crew uses fire engine to stop drifting truck on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Wayne Township fire crew stopped a truck that was drifting on and off the road by blocking its path with their fire engine.

Wayne Township Fire Department says just before 2 p.m. Monday, IMPD was attempting to stop a driver who was drifting on and off the street on Girls School Road near Ben Davis High School. The crew of Engine 85 was on their way to a training even when they noticed the situation and stepped in to help.

As the truck approached, the crew stopped their fire engine in its path and set the parking brake. The fire engine took a low-speed impact, which brought the truck to a complete stop before it could hit another vehicle or pedestrian.

Firefighters and officers immediately determined the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical emergency and rendered care. The driver is expected to be okay.

Both vehicles suffered minimal damage.

