Country artist Chris Young to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in July

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Another country music star will make a tour stop in the Indianapolis area this summer.

Live Nation announced Monday that singer Chris Young will bring his “Raised on Country Tour” to Noblesville’s Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, July 13. Young will joined by Chris Janson and LOCASH.

Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

The tour kicks off in Alpharetta, Georgia on May 16.

In just the past 15 months, Young has been honored with membership into the Grand Ole Opry, included in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, earned his second ACM Male Vocalist nomination, added two new chart-toppers to his discography, totaling 11 No. 1 singles, and headlined a 55-city arena tour.

“Last year on the road was incredible and I’m crazy excited to get back out there with new music and the ‘Raised on Country Tour’ and to have Chris Janson, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and Preston and Chris from LOCASH join me on tour,” said Young.

