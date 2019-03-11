Assist ‘Foster Fairies’ in putting smiles on foster kids’ faces

Posted 9:51 pm, March 11, 2019, by

(Photo By Chris Miller)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local group is going above and beyond to make sure that Hoosier kids can simply be kids.

Foster Fairies is a nonprofit organization that helps improve the lives of children in foster care. The group collects essential products or items on wish lists and provides them as gifts to kids in the system.

Just last Christmas Foster Fairies helped put smiles on more than 28-hundred kids.

Founder Aleksandra Pesalj says these gifts go a long way.

“We are not only providing a gift, but I think we are also sending a message that they’re not forgotten and also that the world is a beautiful place,” said Pesalj.

Pesalj hopes to expand Foster Fairies to reach more kids in the state of Indiana, and they need your help.

Visit Foster Fairies on Facebook for information on needs and donation locations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.