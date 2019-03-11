× Assist ‘Foster Fairies’ in putting smiles on foster kids’ faces

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local group is going above and beyond to make sure that Hoosier kids can simply be kids.

Foster Fairies is a nonprofit organization that helps improve the lives of children in foster care. The group collects essential products or items on wish lists and provides them as gifts to kids in the system.

Just last Christmas Foster Fairies helped put smiles on more than 28-hundred kids.

Founder Aleksandra Pesalj says these gifts go a long way.

“We are not only providing a gift, but I think we are also sending a message that they’re not forgotten and also that the world is a beautiful place,” said Pesalj.

Pesalj hopes to expand Foster Fairies to reach more kids in the state of Indiana, and they need your help.

Visit Foster Fairies on Facebook for information on needs and donation locations.