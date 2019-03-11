× All Bentley’s Pet Stuff stores in Indiana close less than year after opening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All Bentley’s Pet Stuff stores in Indiana closed over the weekend less than a year after they opened.

The company made an announcement on their Facebook pages on March 8. The announcement said all stores in Indiana and Ohio would permanently close on Sunday, March 10.

In their Facebook posts, they apologized for the short notice. “We are devastated and want to help you out as much as we can so if you need to know where to buy any of your supplies that you get here, message us and I will find where you may get it around here.”

There were four locations in Indiana: Whitestown, Keystone Crossing, Broad Ripple, and Schererville.