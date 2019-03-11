2 people arrested in connection with deadly Marion shooting

Posted 11:39 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, March 11, 2019

Booking photo of Christa Lea Kelly; we will also include Robery McCarty's booking photo once it is made available

MARION, Ind. – Two people face murder charges in connection with a double shooting in Marion.

Police arrested Christa Lea Kelly and William Robert McCarty early Monday morning. They both face the following charges: conspiracy to commit murder (level 1 felony), attempted murder (level 1 felony), battery by means of a deadly weapon (level 5 felony) and murder.

The investigation began on March 9 after a double shooting in Luida Trailer Park.

Medics flew Cheryl Mann, 65, to a Fort Wayne Hospital via Life Line helicopter to be treated for a gunshot wound to the head. She later died as a result of her injuries. Mann’s grandson, 30-year-old Jonathan M. Lovell, was shot in his right leg and left arm.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim Lovell, McCarty and Kelly.

