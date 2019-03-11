× 2 juveniles, 18-year-old suspect arrested in Avon home burglary

AVON, Ind.– Police say a tip led them to make three arrests in a home burglary in Avon.

Avon police arrested two juveniles and 18-year-old Brandon Kapengama, who they say was the getaway driver.

The incident took place Thursday evening on Trefoil Drive, which is in The Settlement subdivision in the area of CR 200 South and Dan Jones Road.

The owners were not home during the burglary, however, their security cameras did catch the crooks in the act. The system alerted the family, who then got a neighbor to call police.

One of the suspects appears to have a handgun in the video Avon police posted on their Twitter page.

Our agency is investigating an armed burglary that took place in the Settlement subdivision in Avon. Please call @cicrimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS if you know the identity of either suspect in this video! pic.twitter.com/cJy7rDuzSE — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) March 9, 2019

A stolen TV and other evidence was recovered, police said. Kapengama was taken to the Hendricks County Jail.

“Times have changed in law enforcement,” said Avon Police Department Deputy Chief Brian Nugent. “The success of any police agency depends on the community itself, having good communications and good relations.”