1 dead, 1 hurt after near north side shooting

Posted 8:08 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48PM, March 11, 2019

Deadly double shooting at 36th and Illinois on March 11, 2019 (Photo by Melissa Crash)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A double shooting on the city’s near north side has left one person dead and another injured.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene in the 3600 block of North Illinois Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

IMPD says the deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in “stable condition.”

Police say this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

