Tracking wind and May-like temperatures this week

There will be a quiet stretch of weather over the next 60 hours. After that, there will be active weather for the middle and end of the work week.

There is an upper-level low pressure area developing off the coast of California Sunday evening. Medium-range computer models suggest the low will pass over northwest Mexico in the next 48 hours. By mid-week the upper-level low will develop a surface area of low pressure in the central Plains. The surface low will move northeast, reaching the Great Lakes by Thursday evening.

Temperatures will surge ahead of the low, in to the 60°s Wednesday. Thursday looks even warmer as we should have more sunshine as the jet stream moves overhead helping clear skies out. Temperatures should climb to levels normally felt in May – highs in the low/mid 70°s.

Along with the warmer air, winds will begin to increase starting Wednesday. The peak of the high winds looks to happen Thursday. At this distance, long range computer model data wind gusts 50+ mph. Note, the computer model wind gust projection below. The European computer model projects wind gusts 60+ mph.

A cold front is forecast to pass through the state late Thursday/early Friday. Temperatures will fall behind the front. The 63° on Friday will most likely happen while you are sleeping. It should fall to the 40°s by afternoon. Late Friday afternoon/evening could bring a little rain changing over to snow. Then cooler for the weekend.