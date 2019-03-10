Houston man dances off 200 pounds after doctors tell him he won’t live to see 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas. -- One Texas man said dancing saved his life after it helped him cut his body weight virtually in half.

Going by the name Jay P, the Zumba instructor said his life was a lot different five years ago. He weight 412 pounds and didn't really have any goals.

But he liked to dance.

In 2013, Jay P had a heart attack, and doctors gave him a heavy ultimatum: Eat healthy, get fit and lose weight - or don't live to see 30.

Jay P decided then he had to make a huge change, so he sold almost everything he had and moved across the country, away from his family in New York City. He said he needed a new environment to make some new, healthier habits.

It wasn't easy, but it had to be done, Jay P said. He tells people they can't doubt themselves or talk themselves out of changes they need to make.

"At the end, you're going to be better off than when you started," he said.