Helicopter, ambulance transport two in critical condition following a Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — Two people are in critical condition in Marion after a late night shooting occurred in Luida Trailer Park on Saturday.

A 65-year-old woman was flown to Fort Wayne Hospital via Life Line helicopter while a 30-year-old man was rushed to the same hospital via ambulance, police said

Marion police said the shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the trailer park located in the 2700 block of W. 17th Street in Marion. No suspect information was available at the time of this report as the investigation remains in the early stages.

According to police, a 13-year-old male was also in the trailer sleeping at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.