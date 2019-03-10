Fire destroys same house where recent homicide occurred

Posted 7:43 am, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, March 10, 2019

The aftermath of a fire which destroyed a home one day after homicide occurred in same location.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A northeast side home where a man was shot and killed on Saturday went up in smoke early Sunday in a fire investigators believe is connected to the previous homicide.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the home in the 4100 block of Richelieu Road, near Post Road and 42nd Street, just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire was reported just 24 hours after police arrived at this very same home in response to a fatal shooting which police now believe was the result of a domestic disturbance.

The fire severely damaged the home and also inflicted some damage on the house next door. The fire is being treated as a criminal investigation and has been handed over to IMPD detectives.

Police reports indicate police have been called to the house several times over the last several months for various disturbances.  A theft was reported at the property on Saturday, the same day as the homicide.

This is a developing story.

