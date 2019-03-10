Detectives yet to link fatal shooting and large fire at northeast side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A fatal shooting and a large fire at the same northeast side home have detectives working to see if there is any connections between the two incidents this weekend.

It began early Saturday morning when police were called to a shooting inside the 4000-block of Richelieu Road. According to IMPD, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was an isolated domestic incident and have a 33-year-old woman as a potential suspect.

Then Sunday, around 3:30 a.m., it was firefighters who rushed to the same home where they worked a heavy fire with visible flames.

Neighbors said they smelled smoke in the area.

"I just happened to look out the window and I saw all these red flames shooting up in the sky," said Carla Dixon.

Fire investigators have not determined what started the fire but said they have not found evidence to connect the fire to the shooting from the day before.

"How can you say it’s not related," Julie Chapman said. "It’d be very strange that it wasn’t related."

David Dixon's home was also damaged from the fire. He lives next door.

"I could feel the heat in the house," he said. Dixon added the heat woke him up and when he noticed what happened he got outside.

Dixon said his concern was for the neighbors.

"I know the kids and all who stayed over there," David Dixon said. "They said everybody was out of there. So that was a good thing."

Neighbors said they were tired from everything that took place in the overnight hours over the weekend and hoped nothing else would take place.

"There’s always terrible things," Chapman said. "It’s got to change, but you wonder if it will."

Anyone with information on either case should give IMPD a call at 262-TIPS.