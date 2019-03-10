2 Bedford men arrested on drug charges in Lawrence County

Darin Rollman (Left) and Juston Sears (Right) (Photo By Lawrence County Jail)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they have arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Lawrence County.

Friday afternoon, police in rural Lawrence spotted 44-year-old Darin S. Rollman, of Bedford, driving a Ford Edge with a person in the passenger seat. The officers knew Rollman was wanted on an active felony warrant and pulled the vehicle over.

During the traffic stop, police say they saw hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. In addition to being in possession of the syringes and paraphernalia, Rollman was allegedly found to have roughly one gram of heroin and two morphine pills on him.

The passenger, 41-year-old Juston Sears of Bedford, was found to have syringes and paraphernalia in the vehicle with him as well. Police say he also had two grams of heroin, one gram of meth and four morphine pills on him.

Officers say other evidence discovered during the traffic stop led them to establish probable cause that Sears was dealing the heroin.

Both men are booked at the Lawrence County Jail.

Rollman is facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug (heroin) with a prior conviction, possession of a narcotic drug (morphine), possession of hypodermic syringes, a habitual criminal offender enhancement and a warrant to petition to revoke suspended license.

Sears is facing charges of dealing a narcotic drug between one and five grams, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), possession of a narcotic drug (morphine), possession of methamphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringes.

