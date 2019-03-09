Wind Advisory in effect through Sunday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of central Indiana.  The Advisory is in effect from midnight to 8am Sunday.

Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph early Sunday morning.  At 11pm Saturday, winds were already gusting 44 mph in Terre Haute and 37 mph in Bloomington.

While winds will be strong Sunday morning, winds will continue to gust 30+ mph throughout the day and in to the early evening.

Computer model projection of wind gusts Sunday afternoon.

RECORD PRECIPITATION

Daily precipitation total through 11pm Saturday.

Indianapolis officially received 1.78″ of rain through 11pm Saturday.  This surpasses the previous record precipitation for March 9th.  The old record was 1.61″ from 1964.

